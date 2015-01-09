FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 9
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - Mauritius              due to release December
 consumer inflation data during the week.
 SEYCHELLES - Seychelles              due to release December
 consumer inflation data during the week.
 SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury holds its weekly auction of
 inflation linked bonds.
 SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month,
 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks gained on Friday on upbeat expectations for the
 closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the euro continued to
 flirt with fresh nine-year lows against the dollar.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         were heading for a seventh weekly loss on
 Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output
 in the face of a global supply glut.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened on Thursday, but local
 bonds           continued to draw buyers, as investors'
 aversion for riskier yet higher yielding assets eased
 following weak inflation figures in the
 eurozone.               
 * South African stocks          extended gains into a
 third-straight session on Thursday, led by drug company Aspen
 Pharmacare and private hospital operator Mediclinic as
 optimistic investors continued to push into last year's strong
 performers.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA OLD MUTUAL
 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual        
 will discuss with partner Kotak Mahindra           upping its
 stake in their Indian joint insurance venture following a rule
 change, Old Mutual's chief executive said on Wednesday.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to
 banks on Thursday, traders said, but failed to raise the
 shilling        from its lowest level in more than three
 years. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
          was barely changed.                
 
 KENYA COFFEE
 Kenya's earnings from exports of its coffee rose 17 percent to
 $254.2 million during the 2013/14 (Oct-Sept) crop season due
 to improved production and higher prices, the industry
 regulator said on Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          rose 2.45 percent on Thursday to
 178.5 to the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 President Goodluck Jonathan opened his campaign to win a
 second elected term as Nigeria's leader on Thursday, defending
 his record on the Boko Haram insurgency and corruption to a
 rally of thousands in the opposition stronghold of Lagos.
                
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana plans to issue a 400 million-cedi, seven-year domestic
 bond in April in a fresh bid to use longer-term maturities to
 restructure its rising debt, the central bank said on
 Thursday.               
 
 ZAMBIA SUGAR
 Zambia Sugar          , a unit of South Africa's Illovo Sugar
         , said on Thursday it had posted record production of
 424,024 tonnes during the milling season which ended in
 December.                
 
 ZIMBABWE BANK
 One of Zimbabwe's smaller banks, owned by a senior minister in
 President Robert Mugabe's government, has surrendered its
 licence because it was insolvent and had a high level of
 non-performing loans, two sources at the bank said on
 Thursday.                
 
 OIL OPEC
 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are showing no sign of
 considering cutting output to boost oil prices, even though
 they dipped below $50 a barrel this week.                
 
 IMF EBOLA
 The International Monetary Fund is preparing $150 million in
 additional support to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the
 countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, the Fund's
 representative in Liberia told Reuters on Thursday.
                
 
 MALI GOVERNMENT
 Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita named a former head of
 government, Modibo Keita, as the new prime minister on
 Thursday after the previous government resigned, state
 television said.                    
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
