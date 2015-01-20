FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 20
#Market News
January 20, 2015

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - The central bank sets interest rates amid
 sustained market turmoil. Some analysts expect the bank to
 devalue the currency again to save its foreign reserves. 
 ZAMBIA - Voters in Africa's second-biggest copper producer
 pick a new president after President Michael Sata died of an
 undisclosed illness. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets rallied in relief on Tuesday after China
 reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had
 feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the
 global outlook.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil markets dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for
 2014 undershot a government target and hit its weakest
 annual expansion in 24 years, adding to worries in energy
 markets already suffering from slowing demand and
 oversupply.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell the most against the dollar in a
 basket of 20 emerging currencies in a generally risk-averse
 environment on Monday, with a strike at one of the country's
 platinum producers further denting sentiment.
                   
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          hit record lows against the dollar
 on Monday before central bank decisions that analysts say
 may include the second currency devaluation in two months
 for Africa's top oil producer.
                
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria is likely to hold interest rates at 13 percent on
 Tuesday but increase them following February elections as
 the central bank struggles to support a currency hit hard by
 falling oil prices, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        hit a new three-year low on
 Monday, while traders said they expected the currency to
 remain under pressure because a downturn in tourism and a
 fall in commodities prices have hurt foreign exchange
 inflows.
                
 
 KENYA IMF LOAN
 Kenya has asked the International Monetary Fund for a
 precautionary loan of about $750 million to help it deal
 with any future shocks to the economy, the IMF's resident
 representative said on Monday.
                
 
 ZAMBIA ELECTION
 Zambia's copper industry, the spluttering motor of one of
 Africa's fastest-growing economies, has been at the heart of
 campaigning for Tuesday's presidential election and poses a
 big headache for the country's next leader.
                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
