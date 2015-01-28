FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28
#Market News
January 28, 2015

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Ghana's statistics office due to release producer
 inflation data for December.
 *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets followed Wall Street into the red on
 Wednesday, while the dollar was on edge following
 speculation the Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn in
 its post-meeting statement later in the session.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar
 strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report
 showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
 inventories also dragged on prices.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose for a second straight session on
 Monday as furniture retailer Lewis Group          touched a
 record high after reporting higher revenue and gold
 producers climbed on the back of better prices.
                
      The rand weakened against the U.S. dollar for the third
 straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the
 damage persistent electricity blackouts will have on a
 stuttering economy.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on
 Tuesday he would not allow the naira           to float
 freely because it would lead to "major" depreciation of the
 currency.                           
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 The head of Nigeria's electoral commission said on Tuesday
 the country will hold a presidential election as scheduled
 on Feb. 14, rejecting a call from one of the president's
 advisors to delay them.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was marginally stronger against the
 dollar on Tuesday after commercial banks trimmed their
 dollar exposure amid tight shilling liquidity. Stocks edged
 higher.                
 
 KENYA REMITTANCES
 Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad rose 10.68 percent
 last year to $1.43 billion, the central bank said on
 Tuesday, setting a new annual record and cushioning the
 weakening local currency.               
 
 AFRICA ECONOMIES
 International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde has
 warned that African economies could be hurt by a slowdown in
 China's economy and an imminent hike in United States
 interest rates.                
 
 GHANA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is assessing the
 commercial potential of a new gas discovery made in
 partnership with Italian energy group Eni          and oil
 trader Vitol           , GNPC chief executive Alex Mould
 said on Tuesday.                   
 
 GHANA ELECTRICITY
 General Electric Co (GE)        will build a 1,200-megawatt
 thermal power plant in Ghana to come onstream in the next
 five years in a bid to address the West African country's
 power deficit, chief executive Jeff Immelt said on
 Tuesday.               
 
 MALAWI ECONOMY
 Malawi will likely miss this year's 5.8 percent economic
 growth forecast after weeks of heavy rain killed scores of
 people and washed away the country's staple crop, President
 Peter Mutharika said Tuesday.                
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

