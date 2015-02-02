FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 2
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd          releases
 data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds
 and stocks during the previous week.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Car sales figures due to be released.
 * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals
 * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate
             
 * ANGOLA - Angola's central bank may release its key rate
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares languished on Monday, after the latest gauge of
 China's factory sector activity raised concerns about the
 world's second-largest economy.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil prices         fell early on Monday after U.S.
 unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on
 strong price gains last week when the market soared more than
 8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Yields on Kenya's 182- and 364-day Treasury bills are likely
 to continue edging up next week, while profit taking by
 investors will lift Nigerian bond yields, dealers said on
 Friday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the dollar on
 Friday, as a larger than expected trade surplus for December
 failed to offset the selling pressure on emerging currencies
 as investors brace for policy tightening in the United
 States.               
 * South African shares          were led higher by the mining
 sector on Friday and the market looked set to make further
 gains in coming sessions after the government slashed fuel
 prices.               
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 * Nigeria's naira           gained 1.1 percent against the
 dollar on Friday, lifted by the central bank's intervention
 and dollar sales by oil companies this week, which helped
 ease demand pressure on the local currency, dealers said.
                
 * Tumbling oil prices and political chaos have eroded
 Nigeria's lure for foreign investors, but they are likely to
 venture back if authorities will allow what some say is a
 much-needed currency devaluation.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Friday with dollar
 demand restricted by a shortage of local currency but was
 seen weaker next week as the liquidity crunch eases.
                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Nigeria's presidential challenger Muhammadu Buhari pledged to
 cheering crowds in opposition stronghold Lagos that he would
 tackle the country's three greatest ills -- insecurity,
 inequality and corruption.                
 
 BOKO HARAM
 Boko Haram insurgents attacked the outskirts of Maiduguri in
 northeast Nigeria on Sunday, security sources said, their
 second assault in a week on a city they hope to make the
 capital of a breakaway Islamist state.                  
 
 SOUTH SUDAN DEAL
 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek
 Machar signed another ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging
 them closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that
 has ravaged the world's newest country, mediators said.
                  
 
 EBOLA
 As West Africa's devastating Ebola outbreak begins to
 dwindle, scientists are looking beyond the endgame at the
 kind of next-generation vaccines needed for a vital stockpile
 to hit another epidemic hard and fast.                
 
 AFREN DEBT
 Oil producer Afren Plc         , struggling with looming debt
 payments, said lenders had agreed to defer a $50 million
 amortisation payment by a month and that it would delay the
 payment of a $15 million bond coupon by a month.
                      
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.