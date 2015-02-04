African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 4

NAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - Vodacom Q3 trading update. * SOUTH AFRICA - HSBC Whole Economy PMI . * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills. * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as revived risk sentiment dented the U.S. dollar and sovereign bonds, though it was far from clear how long the sudden mood swing would last. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over global demand and high stock levels halted a rally that pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the past four sessions. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand recorded a second day of gains on Tuesday toward its firmest level in over a week against the dollar, as a surprise policy move by yet another central bank in the developed market increased the appeal of local assets. * South African shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday spurred on by investor sentiment that favoured banking and mining shares such as Anglo American Platinum . NIGERIA CURRENCY * Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to each of more than 2,500 bureau de change operators on Friday, in a move to increase dollar liquidity, the central bank said on Tuesday. The central bank has been trying to narrow the gap at which the naira trades on the interbank market. NIGERIA CRUDE Nigerian crude oil exports are set to fall to around 1.76 million barrels per day in March, according to traders and provisional shipping lists, down from the roughly 1.87 million bpd originally planned for February. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares inched up on Tuesday on a cocktail of positive factors including improved corporate earnings, falling inflation and interest from investors fleeing the Nigerian market. The shilling held steady. WEST AFRICA BOURSE West Africa's regional BRVM bourse saw a jump in turnover of over 17 percent in 2014 boosted by increased participation from investors in Europe, Asia and the Americas, the stock market's general manager said on Tuesday. GHANA IMF Ghana expects to secure a financial assistance deal with the International Monetary Fund by the end of March to stabilise its economy and ease investor uncertainty, President John Mahama told Reuters on Tuesday. ZAMBIA TAX ROW Newly-elected Zambian President Edgar Lungu has directed the government to "promptly resolve" a row with mining companies over new royalties and VAT refunds, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South Africa's power utility Eskom will implement rolling blackouts on Tuesday from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT, the state-owned company said on its official Twitter account. AFRICA CRUDE Total's major oil and gas projects in Africa will not be stopped by the sudden fall in crude oil prices and will help the French company meet its long-term production targets, a top executive said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on