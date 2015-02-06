FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's central bank publishes
 monthly FX reserves data.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
 inflation linked bonds.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month,
 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills
 * SEYCHELLES - Statistics office due to release inflation
 data.             
 * ETHIOPIA - Statistics office may release inflation data.
             
 * MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique may release inflation data.
             
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate.
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday and oil
 prices continued to rebound, even as investors remained wary
 ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January
 later in the session.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         rose as much as $1 on Friday, continuing a
 rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising
 global inventories and steady OPEC supply will likely cap
 gains.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FOREX
 Nigeria's naira is expected to remain volatile next week hit
 by the slide in crude prices after touching a new record low
 on Thursday, while other currencies are also seen on the back
 foot due to rising dollar demand from local importers.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand           took advantage of
 disappointing unemployment figures from the United States and
 demand for emerging market assets to climb to its highest in
 two-months against the dollar on Thursday.                
 * South African shares          ended flat on Thursday with
 gains made by platinum companies offset by energy stocks
 suffering from weaker oil prices such as petrochemicals firm
 Sasol         .                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        rose on Thursday to its strongest
 level since Jan 20 after a surge of dollar inflows caught the
 market unawares. Shares rose for a fifth straight day.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          recovered from a record low to end
 trading unchanged on Thursday, after the central bank sold
 dollars to prop up the local currency, dealers said.
                
 
 NIGERIA AUDIT
 Nigeria's state oil company said on Thursday that a forensic
 audit conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers has cleared it of
 the allegation that it failed to remit $20 billion owed to
 the state.                
 
 IVORY COAST EUROBOND
 Ivory Coast officials will travel to London and New York in
 mid-February to drum up investor interest in a planned
 Eurobond worth 500 billion CFA franc ($870 million), Prime
 Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said on Thursday.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 South Africa's cash-strapped state utility Eskom           on
 Thursday imposed its biggest power cut this year in Africa's
 most advanced economy when more than five power generating
 units failed.                
 
 RWANDA BOND
 Rwanda will sell a three-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion
 francs ($22 million) this month, the central bank said on
 Thursday.                
 
 EBOLA AID
 The International Monetary Fund has granted Guinea, Liberia
 and Sierra Leone debt relief of about $100 million in total,
 the first time a global institution has provided such relief
 to the three West African nations hardest hit by the Ebola
 outbreak.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

