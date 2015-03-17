African Markets - Factors to watch on March 17

NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - Events: NIGERIA - Inflation data due to be released GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, as investors positioned for the possibility that weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to leave its options open this week on the timing of a future rate hike. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices reversed most of their early gains to steady below $54 per barrel on Tuesday as high ongoing oversupply dragged on the market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA MARKETS: Nigeria's naira traded within a range at which it has been stuck for almost a month on the interbank market, supported by dollar sales from the central bank and oil companies, dealers said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's central bank sold dollars to banks on Monday to prop up the shilling after the currency weakened to a new three-year low beyond a psychologically important level, hurt by demand for the greenback from the energy sector. The benchmark stock index edged lower. TANZANIA Tanzania plans to debate a new bill in parliament this month to guide the development of the country's nascent gas industry, officials said on Monday, adding it could be passed this month. CAMEROON COCOA Cameroon plans to double its cocoa processing capacity to about 30 percent of its total production or nearly 70,000 tonnes of beans per year by adding 10 new processing units, a government official said on Monday. ZIMBABWE AIRLINE State-owned Air Zimbabwe needs $260 million in new capital because it is insolvent and wants the government to take over $298 million in debts to help turn around the loss-making carrier, its officials said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)