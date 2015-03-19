FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 19
#Market News
March 19, 2015

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 Events:
 KENYA - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar was giving ground in Asia on Thursday as investors
 priced in a later start and a slower pace for future U.S rate
 rises, slashing bond yields globally and firing up
 stocks.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures fell towards $55 a barrel on Thursday
 after a bigger than expected crude stock build in the United
 States, though losses were limited by a weaker dollar as the
 Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate
 hikes.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        firmed on Wednesday as investors sold
 dollars to take advantage of the local currency's drop to
 near 3-year lows and hard currency inflows trickled in aimed
 at a bond sale due next week.               
 
 NAMIBIA INFLATION
 Namibia's consumer inflation slowed sharply to 3.6 percent
 year-on-year in February from 4.5 percent in the month
 before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
                
 
 SENEGAL DEBT
 Senegal plans to issue between $500 million and $1 billion in
 foreign debt this year, starting from June, to cover its
 budgetary needs, an economic advisor to President Macky Sall
 told Reuters.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE
 Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has sacked Vice
 President Samuel Sam-Sumana for seeking asylum in the U.S.
 Embassy, a statement from the president's office said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA CENTRAL BANK
 Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by the
 end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung'u who stepped down this
 month after eight years in office, a top official involved in
 the selection said.                
 
 TANZANIA GAS
 Tanzania has put on hold a much-awaited natural gas bill that
 was expected to be passed by parliament this month, officials
 said on Wednesday, further delaying a law to govern its
 hydrocarbons industry.
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
