African Markets - Factors to watch on March 20

NAIROBI, March 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks stalled on Friday as Federal Reserve-inspired gains petered out, while the dollar steadied after rebounding from the shock of a surprisingly dovish U.S. central bank. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel on Friday as the dollar weakened slightly, but gains were limited by supply concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain output levels. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Zambia's kwacha could slide to new record lows next week due to a chronic foreign currency shortage. Other African currencies may have a mixed outlook. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady at near 3-year lows on Thursday supported by dollar inflows into the local debt market, while shares eked out slight gains. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's gross domestic product expanded by more than 7 percent in 2014, with falling oil prices expected to further buoy the economy this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. UGANDA COFFEE Uganda has lowered its coffee export forecast for the 2014/2015 (Oct-Sept) season by 8.6 percent after a prolonged dry spell in the last three months, an industry official said. SIERRA LEONE Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma swore in his new deputy on Thursday though the ousted vice president has pledged to challenge his removal in court. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email: nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)