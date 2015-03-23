FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 23
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * MAURITIUS - Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo
 reads budget for 2015/16 to parliament.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd         . releases
 data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds
 and stocks during the previous week
 * IVORY COAST - The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO)
 and subsidiary bodies, including the Consultative Board on
 the World Cocoa Economy, as well as the Economics and
 Administration and Finance Committees, meet in Abidjan.
 * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday
 after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall
 Street.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         dropped around a percentage point in early
 Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the
 weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to
 defend prices.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Nigerian bonds yields could rise next week on a possible sell
 off by some offshore investors due to uncertainty around
 presidential elections on March 28, while an infrastructure
 bond in Kenya may attract heavy bidding.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          strengthened against the U.S.
 dollar on Friday, shaking off a credit downgrade to state
 electricity company Eskom as emerging markets currencies took
 advantage of a weaker greenback.                
 * South African stocks          ended slightly lower on
 Friday with Naspers taking the most points off the benchmark
 index on worries the stock may be priced for more than it can
 deliver.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenyan shares          fell on Friday as investors resumed
 booking their gains after a two-session pause, while the
 shilling        was stable due to dollar inflows into the
 local debt market.                       
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to 9 percent on average
 on Friday compared with 25 percent last week in anticipation
 of monthly budgetary allocations to government agencies.
                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana has taken steps needed to address revenue shortfalls
 and consolidate debt, both critical measures in addressing
 the West African country's fiscal challenges, Finance
 Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.                  
 
 ETHIOPIA MOBILE
 Ethiopia's state-run telecoms monopoly has launched a fourth
 generation (4G) mobile service in the capital Addis Ababa,
 aiming to catch up with the high-speed communications
 available in some east African neighbours such as Kenya and
 Uganda.                    
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Writing by Edmund Blair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

