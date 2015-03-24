African Markets - Factors to watch on March 24

(Fixes date in headline, no changes to text) NAIROBI, March 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - Nigeria's central bank has been holding its second monetary policy committee meeting for 2015 on March 23 and 24, with its decision announced on March 24. * SOUTH AFRICA - The central bank releases business cycle indicators every month, to gauge the economic outlook. * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury auctions 2.35 billion rand ($197 million) worth of its 2031, 2037 and 2048 bonds at a weekly sale to primary dealers. * IVORY COAST - The International Cocoa Organisation and subsidiary bodies, including the Consultative Board on the World Cocoa Economy, as well as the Economics and Administration and Finance Committees, meets in Abidjan. GLOBAL MARKETS An index of Asian shares erased its early gains on Tuesday after a measure of Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dropped on Tuesday after activity in China's factory sector fell to an 11-month low and as Saudi Arabia said its production was close to an all-time high. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand climbed to its strongest level in two weeks against U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking a buoyant euro and breaking through a key psychological technical resistance point. * South African share prices eased slightly on Monday with heavy hitters such as MTN Group trading ex-dividend and despite higher copper prices boosting producers of the metal. SOUTH AFRICA RATES South Africa's Reserve Bank is likely to wait until the fourth quarter before raising interest rates , a Reuters poll shows, meaning no change at a policy meeting this Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was stable on Monday, supported by offshore investors preparing to participate in this week's government bond sale, while stocks closed lower . NIGERIA ELECTION Uncertainty about the outcome of this weekend's presidential election will prompt Nigeria's central bank to keep interest rates on hold at a meeting on Tuesday, but a rise is likely in the second quarter, a Reuters poll found on Monday. NIGERIA RESERVES Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $30.01 billion by March 20, down 6.7 percent from $32.17 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday. MAURITIUS BUDGET The Mauritius economy will grow rapidly in the coming fiscal year, but the budget deficit will also widen as the new government invests heavily to try to ratchet up output, the finance minister said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Rains fell across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week as the world's top producer emerged from a particularly harsh dry season that farmers said on Monday would delay the start for the April-to-September mid-crop harvest. IVORY COAST GOLD Ivory Coast launched an operation on Monday to shut down hundreds of illegal gold mining sites blamed for violence, unregulated immigration and environmental destruction, the defence and mining ministers said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Edmund Blair)