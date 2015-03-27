FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 27
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 27 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's energy department announces
 adjustments to fuel prices for the next month. The country is
 a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction
 for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
 inflation linked bonds.
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana may release GDP figures.             
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks crawled higher on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic
 data helped revive some risk appetite lost following air
 strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, while the dollar
 rebounded.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil prices         fell more than $1 on Friday, after
 sharp gains in the previous session, as worries of a
 disruption to crude supplies due to Saudi Arabia-led air
 strikes in Yemen eased.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FOREX
 The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
 sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
 royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
 African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
 importers.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the U.S.
 dollar on Thursday, despite a fairly hawkish monetary policy
 statement, mainly reflecting broad-based strength of the
 greenback against major currencies.                       
 * South African share prices          fell to their lowest
 level in seven weeks on Thursday as Anchor Group ACGJ.J said
 its board backed out of an agreement to buy Contego Holdings
 but gold shares rallied on upbeat spot prices.
                 
 
 AFRICA RATES
 South Africa's Reserve Bank left interest rates             
 unchanged as expected on Thursday to support the ailing
 economy, but signalled that inflationary pressures were
 narrowing its scope to pause on hiking.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Thursday, undermined by
 importer demand and the International Monetary Fund's view
 that the local currency was over valued.       
                
 
 KENYA SUGAR
 Kenya has been granted a one-year extension of sugar import
 limits from the regional trade bloc Common Market for Eastern
 and Southern Africa (COMESA) to revamp its ailing sugar
 industry.                       
 
 EAST AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE
 The leaders of five East African countries went on a charm
 offensive on Thursday to lure investors for a massive plan to
 upgrade infrastructure in the region that has made big
 hydrocarbon discoveries.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Nigeria's main presidential candidates have signed a "peace
 accord" ahead of hotly contested elections on Saturday in an
 effort to prevent religious or ethnic violence, the
 government said on Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
 Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan's election campaign has
 trumpeted his reform of the power sector as a crowning
 achievement. But electricity shortages persist and the
 underperformance is a major political issue.                 
 
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana sold new five-year cedi bond on Thursday at a yield of
 21 percent, the lower end of expectations, but accepted bids
 worth only 201.8 million cedis ($53.24 million) -- less than
 half the 440 million cedis it had targeted.                
 
 EBOLA
 Two experimental Ebola vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline PLC
         and the other from biotech start-up NewLink Genetics
 Corp         , "appear to be safe" part way through a
 clinical trial being conducted in Liberia, the U.S. National
 Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.                 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Writing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.