African Markets - Factors to watch on March 30
March 30, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * ANGOLA - Interest rate decision due to be announced
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday in a week
 book-ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S.
 jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in
 interest rates there.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Monday, extending steep losses from the
 previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach
 a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against
 Tehran are lifted.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FOREX
 The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive
 sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining
 royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other
 African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by
 importers.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on
 Friday, remaining poised to move either way with inflationary
 headwinds gathering and threatening the currency's recent
 modest rebound.                       
 * South African stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on
 Friday as shares in cement maker PPC Ltd          rose when
 the firm announced the end of merger talks with a rival
 firm.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Confusion and sporadic violence blighted Nigeria's tensest
 presidential election since the end of army rule, with
 opposition supporters disputing results on Sunday from a
 turbulent southern state even before they were announced.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Friday undermined by
 banks covering short dollar positions and end-month demand
 from companies.                       
 
 KENYA CORRUPTION
 A fifth Kenyan government minister vacated her post on
 Sunday, three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said
 officials cited in a report by an anti-corruption watchdog
 should step aside pending investigation.                     
 
 
 CONGO REFERENDUM
 The President of Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, said
 on Friday he expected a referendum on a change to the
 constitution that would allow him to stand next year for a
 third term at the helm of the oil-producing nation.
                
 
 (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

