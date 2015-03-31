African Markets - Factors to watch on March 31

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - Inflation data for March due to be announced GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite, while Greek debt worries again haunted the sagging euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures extended losses on Tuesday, as Iran and six world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations to reach a preliminary deal that could ease sanctions and allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FOREX The Zambian kwacha is seen strengthening on positive sentiment after the president signalled a change on mining royalties opposed by foreign mining firms, but most other African currencies could weaken on dollar demand by importers. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand extended losses against the dollar on Monday, hitting a new one-week low, as a basket of currencies suffered at the hand of a stronger greenback. * South African stocks advanced on Monday with strong gains in the resource sector, spurred by mining giants BHP Billiton and Anglo American NIGERIA ELECTION Nigerian opposition contender Muhammadu Buhari built a lead of over 2.5 million votes with only six states uncounted on Monday, raising the prospect of a stunning ballot box victory for a man who first came to power three decades ago via a military coup. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks climbed 1.7 percent on Monday, rising to almost a three-week high as domestic investors snapped up shares in the relatively liquid banking sector, awaiting the outcome of Saturday's presidential vote. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday over fears that new travel warnings could further batter the country's ailing tourism sector and put pressure on hard currency inflows. The main benchmark share index rose. TANZANIA RAIL Tanzania plans to spend $14.2 billion to construct a new rail network in the next five years financed with commercial loans, the transport minister said, as the country aims to become a regional transport hub. TANZANIA GAS Norwegian energy firm Statoil has made another natural gas discovery in Block 2 offshore Tanzania, boosting gas volumes by 1.0-1.8 trillion cubic feet of gas (28.5-51.3 billion cubic metres) the company said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)