African Markets - Factors to watch on May 10

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom releases its full year earnings results. *Ghana and Rwanda release their consumer inflation data for April. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as investors focused on strong corporate earnings and the dollar gave back some of its recent gains after a rise in political tensions. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures rose in Asian trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against rising U.S. output that is threatening to derail its attempts to end a sustained global glut in crude. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Stocks in South Africa hit an 11-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by Naspers after the market heavyweight touched a record high, while the rand recovered against the dollar. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks hit a four-month high on Tuesday, lifted by gains in oil firm Oando and improved investor sentiment towards the recession-hit economy. NIGERIA GAS Nigeria's state energy company and its partners plan to more than triple the West African country's gas supply for domestic consumption within the next three years, it said on Tuesday. NIGERIA REFINERY Italian oil company Eni plans to build a crude refinery in Nigeria with capacity of 150,000 barrels a day through its Agip subsidiary, the country's oil minister said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Tuesday mainly due to inflows from portfolio investors, amid subdued demand by importers, traders said. KENYA FOOD PRICES Kenya's parliament is pondering proposals to curb climbing food prices, officials said on Tuesday, with the issue becoming a political liability for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks a second term in August elections. KENYA AID The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections. GHANA COCOA Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator totalled 757,506 tonnes from the start of the 2016/17 season on Oct. 1 through April 20, up 13 percent from the same period last season, Cocobod data seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST The president of South Sudan has replaced army chief Paul Malong with a general who is a member of an ethnic minority, the defence minister said on Tuesday, after a slew of resignations by senior generals alleging tribal bias and war crimes. GAMBIA CENTRAL BANK Gambia's central bank governor and three other senior bank officials who served under ex-strongman leader Yahya Jammeh were dismissed from their positions on Tuesday, the governor and government officials said. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO POLITICS Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday named a new transitional government, state television said, defying opponents who rejected the cabinet, saying it violated a previous agreement. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on