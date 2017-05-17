FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 17, 2017 / 4:24 AM / in 3 months

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

4 Min Read

    NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled in Asian trade on
 Wednesday after reports President Donald Trump asked
 then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's
 former national security advisor.                
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
  Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed an
 increase in U.S. crude inventories, stoking concerns that
 markets remain oversupplied despite efforts by top producers
 Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend output cuts. 
                             
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hit a three-week high against the dollar
 on Tuesday as the greenback weakened broadly on worries over
 U.S. President Donald Trump's disclosure that he had shared
 information with Russian officials, while stocks were flat.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        edged lower on Tuesday mainly due
 to demand for dollars by oil importers.              
 
 KENYA FOOD
 Kenya will offer subsidies to maize importers to help lower
 the cost of maize flour which shot up due to a regional
 drought, Agriculture Minister Willy Bett said on Tuesday.   
                 
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Annual inflation in Nigeria eased for the third straight
 month in April, inching down to 17.24 percent from 17.26
 percent in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said in
 a report.                 
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE
 Nigerian workers from an oil labour union have extended a
 strike to oil majors Chevron        , Shell          and Eni
          subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of
 members from Exxon Mobil Corp        , the union's general
 secretary said on Tuesday. 
 
 IVORY COAST TURMOIL
 Renegade troops in Ivory Coast accepted a government
 proposal on bonuses and returned to barracks on Tuesday,
 ending a mutiny that had closed businesses, shut major roads
 and threatened years of economic progress in the world's top
 cocoa producer.               
 
 CENTRAL AFRICA REPUBLIC VIOLENCE
 As many as 100 people were killed last week in militia
 violence in southern Central African Republic and fighting
 fuelled by ethnic and religious rivalries is spreading, the
 United Nations said on Tuesday.               
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's Cocobod raised $200 million in a bond issued via the
 central bank to cover its operations for the rest of the
 cocoa season after its annual syndicated loan ran out early,
 the regulator's chief executive Joseph Aidoo said on
 Tuesday.               
 
 UGANDA GROWTH
 The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for
 Uganda's growth for the fiscal year ending next month to
 between 3.5 and 4 percent from 5 percent on Tuesday, blaming
 drought and slow credit growth.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.