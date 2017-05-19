FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 19, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 3 months ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, May 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were mixed on Friday, while the dollar
 surrendered some of the overnight gains it made on strong
 economic data amid ongoing political turbulence around U.S.
 President Donald Trump.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil futures rose on Friday to the highest in nearly a month
 on growing optimism that big producing countries will extend
 output cuts to curb a persistent glut in crude, with key
 benchmarks heading for a second week of gains.
                                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell nearly 3 percent against the dollar
 on Thursday before recouping some lost ground as the
 political turmoil in the United States triggered an investor
 flight from riskier emerging currencies into safe-haven
 assets.              
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened slightly against the
 dollar on Thursday driven by increased dollar demand from
 food importers and was seen range-bound for the rest of the
 session, traders said.             
 
 NIGERIA LOANS
 Development Bank of Nigeria, a new state-backed lender, aims
 to make up to 20,000 new loans to small firms within its
 first year of operation as part of efforts to help unlock
 credit to the recession-hit economy, its chief executive
 Tony Okpanachi said.                
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE
 Nigeria's state oil company is in the final stage of signing
 $6 billion worth of deals to exchange more than 300,000
 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for imported gasoline and
 diesel, sources with direct knowledge of the process told
 Reuters.              
 
 GHANA AID
 The International Monetary Fund has suggested to Ghana's
 government that it request an extension to a three-year $918
 million aid programme due to end in April 2018, the Fund's
 Ghana representative Natalia Koliadina said on Thursday.    
 
               
 
 ANGOLA OIL EXPLORATION
 Angola's state oil company Sonangol has cancelled an auction
 of oil exploration licences for eight blocks, blaming the
 drop in oil prices since the bidding opened.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.