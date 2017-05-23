African Markets - Factors to watch on May 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Sterling extended losses on Tuesday after a suspected terrorist attack killed at least 19 people and wounded 50 at a pop concert in the English city of Manchester, while the euro held gains made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was "too weak". WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the sale of half the country's strategic oil reserves in his budget plan, just as producer club OPEC and its allies are cutting output to tighten the market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held its gains of the previous week against the dollar on Monday as the latest bout of U.S. political turmoil kept the greenback on the back foot. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira. NIGERIA TAXES Nigeria will increase the interest rate on unpaid taxes to discourage companies and individuals from paying late and racking up a larger debt, the finance ministry said on Monday. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria arrested 55 members of a Biafran separatist movement on Monday during protests in the oil-rich southeast, police said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Monday with oil importer demand for the dollar matching inflows from charities, traders said. KENYA AVIATION Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet expects government approval this month to start flying to destinations outside the country, and will lease more planes to start the flights in the next two years, its chief executive said on Monday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, supported by dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations and low demand from importers. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's government will ask the International Monetary Fund to extend its support programme to December 2018 from April 2018 to boost efforts to stabilize the economy, senior government sources said on Monday. GHANA RATES Ghana's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on Monday by 100 basis points to 22.5 percent, citing a downward trend in inflation towards medium-term targets of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points, Governor Ernest Addison said. IVORY COAST COCOA Plentiful rain and sun last week in most regions of top cocoa grower Ivory Coast improved prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday, although eastern regions continued to suffer the effects of a previous dry spell. GAMBIA POLITICS Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace. SOUTH SUDAN VIOLENCE The president of war-ravaged South Sudan declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday and promised to release political prisoners, but with no sign of a political deal with rebels it was not clear whether a truce would take hold. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on