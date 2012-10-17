Fastjet to take delivery of three A319s in November

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - African budget carrier Fastjet will take delivery of three leased Airbus 319s this November to start flights with some tickets as cheap as $20, the airline said on Wednesday.

Fastjet is majority owned by century-old Africa investment company, Lonrho Plc. Among other shareholders in the new African carrier is Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of British low-cost carrier EasyJet.

Fastjet, formed in June to capitalise on increasing travel on the fast growing continent, plans to eventually lease five more Airbus A319s as it phases out its 10 turboprop planes, chief commercial officer Richard Bodin said.

The first three A319s - single-aisle airliners which can seat a maximum of over 150 passengers and are made by EADS - would be based in the Tanzanian commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, he said.

Average tickets would be around $80, while some fares would be as cheap as $20, Bodin said. The lowest domestic fares from East Africa’s main carriers, Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines, are currently around $100.

“We are very much focused on stimulating the market not on taking market share from any of the existing operators,” he said. “We see our target consumers travelling by bus and by coach and we would like to give them an opportunity to fly with us.”

Bodin said Fastjet plans to raise its capacity to 5 million passengers within the next 3-4 years. The airline had said earlier it plans to fly to Angola and Ghana from its base in East Africa, before opening more routes.