Africa's IHS to delist from Nigerian stock exchange

LAGOS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - African phone tower group IHS Plc has won shareholder approval to take the company private and will pay 4.35 Nigerian nairas ($0.03) per share to buy out stockholders, the company said on Thursday.

IHS, which owns and manages base stations and towers that transmit mobile phone signals for telecom operators in Africa, did not give a date or a reason for the delisting.

Shares in IHS, which have gained 41 percent this year, closed up 0.53 percent at 3.82 naira. ($1 = 162.8500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)