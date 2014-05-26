FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property group Africa Israel swings to a profit in Q1
May 26, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Property group Africa Israel swings to a profit in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments moved to a profit in the first quarter due to improved results in all of its activities

The company said on Monday it had a net profit of 7 million shekels ($2 million) in the quarter, compared with a 73 million shekel loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 1.83 billion shekels from 1.64 billion, mainly due to real estate transactions and the increase in the fair value of properties for investment.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties rose 9 percent to 140 million shekels mainly due to improved results at its mall in Russia and the opening of a mall in Romania.

“We see significant progress in all the projects we are involved in while entering new fields of activity that will serve as additional growth engines in the coming years, similar to our activities in the housing rental sector,” he said.

Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and infrastructure. Earlier this month the company raised 306 million shekels in a rights offering.

$1 = 3.4822 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

