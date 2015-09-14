FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afrimax raises $120 mln for Africa fast broadband network
September 14, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

Afrimax raises $120 mln for Africa fast broadband network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mobile internet firm Afrimax Group has raised $120 million to fund the expansion of a high-speed broadband network in Africa, it said on Tuesday, the latest firm to jockey for position in the continent’s fast-growing consumer internet market.

The money has been raised from a consortium of investors led by Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Other investors were Spain’s Torreal and the International Finance Corporation, a investment arm of the World Bank.

Telecoms and internet companies are expanding in Africa to take advantage of growing demand for data-heavy services as more affordable smartphones encourage consumers to browse the internet, stream videos and download applications.

Netherlands-based Afrimax already runs high-speed 4G networks in Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It follows in the footsteps of another private firm, Simile Telecoms, which raised $365 million last week to extend its existing 4G LTE mobile network in three African countries.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter

