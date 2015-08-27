FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property group Africa Israel Q2 loss widens on Russian mall
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Property group Africa Israel Q2 loss widens on Russian mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments posted a wider loss in the second quarter due to a decline in revenue at its mall in Russia and the impact of the euro’s weakness against the shekel.

The company said on Thursday it had a net loss of 179 million shekels ($45.6 million) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 66 million a year earlier.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties fell to 149 million shekels from 172 million.

Africa Israel is the parent company of Russian real estate developer AFI Development. ($1 = 3.9247 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.