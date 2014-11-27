FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property group Africa Israel Q3 profit rises
November 27, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Property group Africa Israel Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments posted a nearly 30 percent rise in third quarter net profit due to higher operating income at its shopping mall in Russia and strong results at its Israeli property units.

The company said on Thursday it had a net profit of 55 million shekels ($14 million) in the quarter, up from 43 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to 1.90 billion shekels from 1.87 billion.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties rose 18 percent to 174 million shekels mainly due to improved results at its mall in Russia and the opening of a mall in Romania.

Africa Israel is the parent company of Russian real estate developer AFI Development.

1 US dollar = 3.8841 Israeli shekel Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
