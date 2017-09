CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday its Ghana head of corporate affairs and spokesman was killed on Saturday when illegal miners invaded its Obuasi mine, which is currently idle as the company waits for a partner for the operation.

“We can confirm that John Owusu was killed on Saturday,” said AngloGold Johannesburg-based spokesman Chris Nthite. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)