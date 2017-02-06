CAPE TOWN Feb 6 South African coal producers
will likely offer single-digit wage increases to unions in talks
set to commence in April, the head of labour relations at South
Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Monday.
"I would think consumer price inflation (CPI) plus a little
extra. That keeps us within single digits," Elize Stardom told
Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa mining conference.
South Africa's headline consumer inflation accelerated to
6.8 percent year-on-year in December from 6.6 percent in
November.
South Africa's unions usually push for more than
single-digit increases, in part because their members often have
several dependants and so they focus on food inflation, which
was close to 12 percent in December.
The talks may get derailed before they start as the National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has declared a dispute over the
proposed structure of the negotiations.
The industry wants each company to negotiate its own
settlement based on what it can afford, while the NUM wants a
collective agreement.
The dispute has gone to a government arbitrator and if it
remains unresolved, NUM's members in the coal sector could go on
strike.
A South African strike could be crippling for the economy as
most of the country's power is generated by the fossil fuel.
South Africa is also a major coal exporter and Richards Bay
Coal Terminal (RBCT) said last week 2016 coal exports fell 3.7
percent to 72.6 million tonnes, missing its target of 75 million
on weak demand from Europe.
There are about 20,000 workers in the coal companies that
will be involved in the talks, which include Exxaro and
Glencore.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Barbara Lewis)