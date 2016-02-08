Nigeria completes mining license review, to publish results next week -minister

CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria has completed a review of its mining licenses and will publish the results next week, the mines minister said on Monday, adding that those who did not comply faced having their licenses revoked.

Kayode Fayemi, the minister of solid mineral development, told Reuters that an amnesty period for companies to comply would not be extended beyond March 1 as Africa’s largest economy looked to grow its nascent mining sector and diversify away from an over-reliance on crude oil. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)