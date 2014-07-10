Africa's Helios Towers raises $630 mln equity after deal with India's Airtel

LAGOS, July 10 (Reuters) - Helios Towers Africa said on Thursday it has secured equity financing of $630 million from new and existing investors, a day after India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd agreed to sell about 3,100 of its telecoms towers in Africa to Helios.

The pan-African mobile infrastructure firm, founded by George Soros-backed Helios Investment Partners, has completed negotiations on new and extended debt facilities of over $350 million with international and local lenders, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)