2 months ago
Equatorial Guinea names Shell, Gunvor and Vitol in Fortuna off-take shortlist
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 5, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

Equatorial Guinea names Shell, Gunvor and Vitol in Fortuna off-take shortlist

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 5 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has short-listed oil major Shell and top crude traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export terminal and expects to make a final decision by August, its oil minister said on Monday.

Petroleum Minister Gabriel Obiang Lima also named the winners of the 2016 licensing round for onshore and offshore blocks, with Ophir Energy among seven companies awarded seven blocks. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

