FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Equatorial Guinea signs production-sharing deal with ExxonMobil for block EG-11
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 2 months

Equatorial Guinea signs production-sharing deal with ExxonMobil for block EG-11

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 5 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has signed a production-sharing contract for offshore block EG-11 with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, the hydrocarbons ministry said on Monday.

"Block EG-11 is the jewel among a group of already very prospective blocks that we are signing in 2017," said Gabriel Obiang Lima, the minister of mines and hydrocarbons in Sub-Saharan Africa's third largest producer.

ExxonMobil already operates Zafiro field, the largest oil producing field in Equatorial Guinea, and Obiang Lima said the deal was not part of the 2016 licensing round, whose winning bidders are expected to be announced later on Monday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.