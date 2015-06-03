FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund
June 3, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered board member V. Shankar is leaving the London-based bank to launch a private $750 million-$1 billion private equity fund focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia, he said on Wednesday.

“It’s an arc connecting Indonesia to South Africa, very much focused on the South-South flows,” Dubai-based Shankar, who is chief executive of Standard Chartered Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

