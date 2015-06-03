FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
June 3, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

CAPE TOWN, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered board member V. Shankar is leaving the London-based bank to launch a private $750 million-$1 billion private equity fund focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia, he said on Wednesday.

“It’s an arc connecting Indonesia to South Africa, very much focused on the South-South flows,” Dubai-based Shankar, who is chief executive of Standard Chartered Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town.

The fund is intended to provide late-stage growth capital to emerging market firms looking to break into other emerging or frontier markets, added Shankar, who has been at Standard Chartered for 14 years.

“The value-add is going to be investing into a company in Indonesia and bringing them into Africa, and vice versa,” he said. “I don’t intend to do hostile takeovers and buyouts. It’s about working with entrepreneurs in these markets.”

Shankar said the fund was still in its early days and did not yet have a management team, but he was considering opening a Singapore regional office to compliment its Dubai base. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.