SABMiller South Africa Chairman to retire
#Beverages - Brewers
April 7, 2014

SABMiller South Africa Chairman to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - SABMiller said on Monday that Norman Adami, chairman of its South African business, will retire from the brewer in July.

On 1 July, the South African business will be consolidated with the rest of Africa, and will be overseen by Mark Bowman, currently managing director of SABMiller Africa.

Mauricio Leyva, currently managing director of beer for South Africa, will become chairman and managing director of SAB Ltd in South Africa, reporting to Bowman.

Adami will retire on July 31.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
