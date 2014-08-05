U.S. signs $500 mln pact to boost Ghana's energy sector

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States will invest nearly $500 million to modernize Ghana’s power sector in a bid to help it attract private sector investment and double energy access on the African continent, the State Department announced Tuesday.

Secretary of State John Kerry and Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama signed the Ghana Power Compact, the largest U.S. government-funded transaction of the Obama administration’s Power Africa program. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny and Eric Walsh)