W.African franc zone nations plan $6.2 bln debt issuance in 2014
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

W.African franc zone nations plan $6.2 bln debt issuance in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The eight nations of the West African franc zone plans to raise 2,979 billion CFA francs ($6.2 billion) in debt issuance in 2014, according to a programme published by a regional debt planning agency on Monday.

UMOA-Titres, created by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) to assist regional governments in accessing financial markets, said various instruments including treasury bills, regional and international bonds would be used to raise the funds.

Adrien Diouf, managing director of Umoa-Titres, told a breakfast meeting in Dakar that total debt issuance for the region in 2014 rose 31 percent compared with 2,272 billion CFA francs in 2013. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

