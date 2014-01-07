UPDATE 1-W.African franc zone nations plan $6.2 bln debt issuance in 2014

* Debt issuance in the region up 31 percent yr-on-yr

* Senegal to issue its first Islamic Sukuk bond in April

* Ivory Coast has biggest issuance programme in the region (Adds details on Senegal, Ivorian issuance, background)

By Diadie Ba

DAKAR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The eight nations of the West African franc zone plan to raise 2,979 billion CFA francs ($6.2 billion) in debt issuance in 2014, according to a programme published by a regional debt planning agency on Monday.

UMOA-Titres, created by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) to assist regional governments in accessing financial markets, said various instruments including treasury bills and regional and international bonds would be used to raise the funds.

Adrien Diouf, managing director of UMOA-Titres, told a breakfast meeting in Dakar that total debt issuance for the region in 2014 will rise 31 percent compared with 2,272 billion CFA francs in 2013.

The issuance includes a $200 million Islamic Sukuk bond planned by Senegal for April, and a $500 million Eurobond on a date yet to be determined.

According to the programme, Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer and the region’s economic power house, is also expected to issue a $500 million Eurobond some time in May, but the amount could change, Diouf said.

Ivory Coast said in December that it planned to issue a $1 billion Eurobond, the country’s first venture onto the international capital market since a 2011 default caused by a post-election civil war.

The agency said Ivory Coast will issue a total of about $1.68 billion in various instruments in 2014, the biggest in the region. Ivorian treasury authorities told Reuters in November they plan to raise $1.67 billion from the regional market this year.

The eight-nation Economic and Monetary Union of West Africa (UEMOA) comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Niger and Togo.

The regional central bank BCEAO serves the countries which share a single CFA Franc currency pegged to the Euro and have a single-tariff scheme. (Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)