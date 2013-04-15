FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa growth to top 5 pct over 2013-2015 -World Bank
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Africa growth to top 5 pct over 2013-2015 -World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - Increased investment, high commodity prices and a pick-up in the global economy should help accelerate Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to more than 5 percent on average over 2013-2015, the World Bank said on Monday.

In its Africa’s Pulse analysis of economic prospects for the region, the bank projected foreign direct investment to Sub-Saharan Africa would increase to record levels each year, reaching $54 billion by 2015, from $37.7 billion in 2012.

But it said Africa’s strong growth was still not doing enough to reduce poverty in the region. African governments should administer mineral wealth better, develop agriculture and manage rapid urbanisation to help bring down poverty levels further, the World Bank said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.