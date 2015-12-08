African Bank's loss narrows, "good bank" launch set for April

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bailed-out African Bank Ltd posted a narrower full-year loss of 7.2 billion rand ($495 million) on Tuesday, down 22 percent from last year, and said it remained on track to launch its “good bank” in April.

The unsecured lender crumbled under a mountain of bad debt last year, forcing the South African government to appoint external administrators to oversee a restructuring that includes carving out a “good bank” with its healthy loan book and assets.

Its parent African Bank Investments (Abil), which also owns an insurance business and failed furniture retailer Ellerine, is under business rescue. Similar to chapter 11 in the United States, this allows a financially distressed company to temporarily delay creditors’ claims against it or its assets.

Abil de-listed from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange last year.

The bank was hobbled by bad loans as its core market of low-income borrowers struggled to repay debts amid high unemployment and rising inflation.