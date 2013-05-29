Africa Israel moves to Q1 loss as revenue drops

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments moved to a loss in the first quarter due to a drop in revenue and higher financing expenses.

The company said on Wednesday it lost 73.2 million shekels ($20 million) in the first three months of 2012, compared with a 10.1 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Revenue fell to 1.64 billion shekels from 2.21 billion, mainly due to construction and real estate transactions. Financing expenses rose to 406 million shekels from 259 million.

Africa Israel said income from rent and operation of properties edged up to 128 million shekels from 126 million.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe. It defaulted on a series of bonds and in 2010 restructured some $2 billion of its debt.

Avraham Novogrocki, Africa Israel’s chief executive, said the firm was working to establish financial stability including offering to buy back bonds that will save 100 million shekels.

“Africa Israel continues to implement its business strategy that stresses the development of selected projects while continuing to cultivate successful activities,” he said. “We believe these moves will yield the fruit of investment in the coming years and be the engines of growth and future cash flows.”

Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and infrastructure.