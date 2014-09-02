FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's central bank to investigate ABIL
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 2, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's central bank to investigate ABIL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Jse: Ablp - Abl - South African Reserve Bank (“The Sarb”) Investigation Into African Bank

*

* Arb has today released a further statement relating to institution of a formal independent investigation into african bank, in terms of section 69(a) of banks act no 94 of 1990.

* South african reserve bank (sarb) recognises importance of investigating circumstances that gave rise to african bank being placed under curatorship on 10th august, 2014. - sarb

* It has therefore decided to institute a formal independent investigation in terms of section 69 (a) of banks act no. 94 of 1990. - sarb statement

* Registrar of banks has, pursuant to this decision, appointed adv. Jf myburgh as commissioner in terms of said provisions with effect from 30th august 2014 - sarb

* He will be assisted by vincent maleka, sc, and brian abrahams. Notice to this effect will appear in government gazette of 12 september 2014. - sarb

* Abil board of directors has committed to fully cooperating with commissioner on matter.

* Commissioner is required to complete this investigation within a period of five months from date of appointment.

* A written report will be required to be submitted within 30 days after completion of investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.