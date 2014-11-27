BRIEF-ABIL says made aware of unsolicited offer by Deep Value Investments

Nov 27 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Unsolicited offer for ABIL preference shares (ABLP) by Deep Value Investments Proprietary Ltd

* Has been made aware of an unsolicited offer made to selected ABIL preference shareholders by above company

* Board of ABIL would like to confirm that entity making offer is in no way authorised by or instructed to act on behalf of ABIL

* Board of ABIL would like to confirm that this offer does not in any way relate to resolution plan referred to in press release, related to African Bank by SARB on 10 Aug 2014