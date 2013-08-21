FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Barrick Gold names Bradley A Gordon as new CEO
August 21, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

African Barrick Gold names Bradley A Gordon as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tanzania-focused miner African Barrick Gold on Wednesday named industry veteran Bradley A Gordon as its new chief executive, succeeding Greg Hawkins who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

African Barrick was under pressure even before a gold price rout began in April, hit by illegal mining, power generation problems and strikes, issues which forced it to warn in February that output would shrink for a fifth straight year.

Gordon, who has worked in the gold mining industry for 30 years, was previously CEO of Intrepid Mines, the Canadian and Australian listed precious metals exploration and development company with primary operations in Indonesia.

African Barrick initiated a review of its operations earlier this year after its parent company, Barrick Gold, failed to sell it.

