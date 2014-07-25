FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Barrick reports profit, raises production forecast
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

African Barrick reports profit, raises production forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - African Barrick Gold Plc reported a profit for the first half of 2014, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher output and lower costs.

The FTSE 250 company, which primarily operates in Tanzania, also raised its full-year production forecast to in excess of 700,000 ounces from 650,000-690,000 ounces.

The miner said it earned a net $40.8 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $701.2 million in the same period of 2013 when it took a writedown of $727 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Ted Kerr)

