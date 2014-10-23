FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Barrick Gold's third-quarter core profit jumps 17 pct
October 23, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

African Barrick Gold's third-quarter core profit jumps 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - African Barrick Gold Plc reported a 17 percent jump in third-quarter core profit as it sold more gold than a year earlier and costs fell.

Core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), rose to $75.8 million from $64.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to $240.9 million from $220 million a year earlier.

African Barrick said gold production rose 16 percent to 190,986 ounces, with gold sales rising 11 percent.

Cash costs fell 7 percent to $679 per ounce during the period.

The FTSE 250 company, which operates primarily in Tanzania, reiterated its full-year production forecast of more than 700,000 ounces of gold.

The company, which is in the midst of a massive cost-cutting drive, said it remained on track to exceed planned cost savings of $185 million. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore)

