NAIROBI, June 29 Ghana's cedi is expected to
gain ground against the dollar in the next week to Thursday,
while Kenya's shilling is forecast to weaken, traders said.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is forecast to weaken due to
retail merchants and oil importers buying dollars amid weak
supply from foreign investors buying government securities,
traders said.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.75/85 per
dollar, compared with 103.75/55 at last Thursday's close.
"Dollar supply side has become weaker...jittery demand from
importers buying dollars to meet short-term liquidity needs," a
trader from a commercial bank said.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is expected to remain steady with a bias
to appreciating slightly towards the end of next week as
companies convert hard currency to the local unit to pay taxes.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's No.2 copper
producer at 9.1500 per dollar from a close of 9.2500 a week ago.
"The performance will be more or less what it is now but we
could see a bit of appreciation because of tax payments due on
Thursday next week," independent financial analyst Maambo
Hamaundu said.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen depreciating marginally
on the black market in the days ahead on an expected increase in
dollar demand by small businesses and people planning for summer
holidays.
The local currency was quoted at 370 to the dollar on the
black market on Thursday, compared with 365 a dollar it traded
at last week, while commercial lenders are yet to put up a quote
on the interbank market.
"We are expecting a slight depreciation in the value of the
naira as we approach the summer holiday period for many
Nigerians unless the central bank increases dollar supply to the
market to cater for the likely surge in demand," one currency
trader said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen firming next week on the central
bank's dollar sales, helped by forex inflows from offshore
investors motivated by improving macroeconomic variables,
analysts said.
The local unit was trading at 4.3909 per dollar by
mid-morning on Thursday, compared with 4.4200 a week ago.
"Improving macroeconomic variables and active central bank
support are expected to support the cedi in the week ahead as
investors' appetite in the economy grow stronger," Joseph
Biggles Amponsah, an analyst at Accra-based Dortis Research,
said.
(Reporting by John Ndiso, Kwasi Kpodo, Oludare Mayowa and Chris
Mfula; Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Thomas)