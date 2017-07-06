DAR ES SALAAM, July 6 The Tanzanian shilling is
expected to remain firm in the days ahead, buoyed by a slowdown
in demand for U.S. dollars, while Kenya's shilling is expected
to weaken due to demand from oil and merchandise importers
buying dollars.
TANZANIA
Commercial banks quoted the Tanzanian shilling at
2,238/2,243 to the dollar on Thursday, little changed from
2,234/2,244 a week ago.
"The demand for dollars is more or less matched by supply, so
the shilling will probably trade at the same levels next week,"
said a trader at CRDB Bank.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling may weaken this week due to
demand from oil and merchandise importers buying dollars for the
last monthly cycle ahead of Aug. 8 elections, traders said.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.75/95 per
dollar, compared with 103.60/70 at last Thursday's close.
"We are approaching the elections and most businesses will
want to import their last stock," said a trader from a
commercial bank.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen steady on the foreign
exchange markets in the coming days as the central bank continue
to inject dollar into the market to improve liquidity while also
tightening naira liquidity to curb pressure on the local
currency.
The local currency was quoted at 368 to the dollar on the
black market on Thursday, stronger than 370 per dollar last
week, while it was quoted by commercial lenders at 306.20 to the
dollar on the interbank market against 305.5 a dollar last week.
On the investor forex window, the naira was quoted at 365.41
per dollar.
"It appears that the central bank is comfortable with the
prevailing rates in the markets and we do not envisage any
change soon as the bank sustains its intervention and tighten
naira liquidity," Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Bureau de
Change Association, said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen steady next week on stable
interbank forex liquidity inflows, helped by regular central
bank's dollar sales, an analyst said.
The local unit was trading at 4.3900 per dollar by
mid-morning on Thursday, almost unchanged from 4.3902 a week
ago.
"The cedi has remained firm this week largely on improved
liquidity flows and we don't expect much departure from this
narrative in the coming week," a commercial bank trader said.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to trade in range
over the next one week as investors show little appetite for the
greenback at levels above 3,600, which they consider to be on
the higher side.
At 0957 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,597/3,606, broadly stable from last Thursday's close of
3,595/3,605.
"Whenever the dollar climbs above 3,600, appetite cools
because some players think the unit (dollar) is over-priced at
that level," said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
The trader said the local currency would likely oscillate
between 3,590-3,610 against the greenback in the coming days.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, John Ndiso, Oludare
Mayowa, Kwasi Kpodo and Elias Biryabarema.; Compiled by Olwethu
Boso; Editing by Hugh Lawson)