African Minerals CEO quits six months into the job

Feb 16 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd said Chief Executive Alan Watling had stepped down with immediate effect, just six months after he was appointed to head the troubled iron ore miner.

The company did not give a reason for his departure.

African Minerals, facing a cash crunch because of weak ore prices and an Ebola crisis that drove up operating costs in Sierra Leone, closed its Tonkolili project in the country late last year.

China’s Shandong Iron and Steel Co Ltd is the company’s partner in the project. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)