African Minerals sees no material impact from Ebola lockdown
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

African Minerals sees no material impact from Ebola lockdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd said it expected operations at its iron ore project in Sierra Leone to see no material impact from the three-day countrywide lockdown intended to help curb the spread of Ebola.

The West African country will restrict residents to the areas around their homes for three days from Sept. 19 in a bid to halt the worst Ebola outbreak the world has seen and help health workers track down people suffering from the disease.

The iron ore miner, the developer and operator of the Tonkolili Iron Ore Project with a 75 percent interest, said that operations at the project remained unaffected by the Ebola outbreak.

Chinese partner Shandong Iron and Steel Group (Shandong) holds the remaining 25 percent in the project.

Ebola, a contagious, hemorrhagic fever, was first discovered in eastern Guinea in March. It has since claimed more than 2,400 lives, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
