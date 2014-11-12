FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Minerals seeks alternate funding for Sierra Leone mine
November 12, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

African Minerals seeks alternate funding for Sierra Leone mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - African Minerals Ltd said there were “reasonable prospects” to secure alternate funding for its iron ore project in Sierra Leone after saying there was no certainty when it would get funds from its partner in the mine.

Shares of the company closed up 55 percent at 15.50 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

African Minerals, struggling to shore up its battered finances, said it had so far drawn about $182 million of the $284 million earmarked for the expansion of its sole project, Tonkolili.

The company said it was in talks with Shandong Iron & Steel Group, its partner on Tonkolili, over the timing of the release of the remaining $102 million, $61 million of which was previously approved for release in October.

African Minerals said it was looking at alternate funds as the uncertainty over when it would get funds from Shandong added to its operating losses and looming debt repayments.

The miner said it was looking for enough funds to run the Tonkolili project till it became cash flow positive, for which it had previously set a target of the end of this year.

African Minerals’ financial troubles have also been exacerbated by the 40 percent drop in iron ore price this year. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
