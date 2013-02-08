FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Abil says may face $34 mln fine for reckless loans
#Africa
February 8, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Abil says may face $34 mln fine for reckless loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest unsecured credit lender, African Bank Limited, said on Friday the country’s credit watchdog has proposed a 300 million rand ($34 million) fine following an industry-wide probe into possible reckless lending.

The bank said it “contests” the allegation of reckless lending by the National Credit Regulator against it.

African Bank said its own investigation in November 2011 showed that 15.5 million rand worth of loans were fraudulently granted. ($1 = 8.9040 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

